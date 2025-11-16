Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.0%

CIVB stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.