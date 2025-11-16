Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th.

CIVB stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

