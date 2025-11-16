Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

CLNE opened at $2.22 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,061,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,082.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 820.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 403,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

