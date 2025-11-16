CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 99,085 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99,085 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 61,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 352,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,511,000 after acquiring an additional 352,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total value of $376,923.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,185. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $609.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.