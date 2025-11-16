CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

