Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,387.46. This represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.77 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

