Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 130,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Comcast Stock Down 1.6%

CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

