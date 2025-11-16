Comparing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73% Standard BioTools -69.08% -20.23% -15.32%

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.4% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enovis and Standard BioTools”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $2.23 billion 0.77 -$825.49 million ($23.66) -1.27 Standard BioTools $169.74 million 2.81 -$138.88 million ($0.34) -3.65

Standard BioTools has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enovis and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 1 0 6 0 2.71 Standard BioTools 1 3 0 0 1.75

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $51.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.77%. Standard BioTools has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Summary

Enovis beats Standard BioTools on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

