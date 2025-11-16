Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $80.04 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $104.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,084. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

