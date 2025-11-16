Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of LSI Industries worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 80,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $189,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $174,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 114,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,489.28. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $613,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,904.04. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 94,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

