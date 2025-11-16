Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 157,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $589,563.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,764,572 shares in the company, valued at $275,802,603.60. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,237.60. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,126 shares of company stock worth $73,966,992. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

