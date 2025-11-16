Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,270,778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

