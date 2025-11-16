Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.09 Million in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Perimeter Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.27 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

PRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Perimeter Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $6,684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $561,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 121,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,187.45. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

