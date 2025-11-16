Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.54 Million in Wabtec $WAB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 125.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB opened at $203.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average is $199.14. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $5,315,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

