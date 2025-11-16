Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 100.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

