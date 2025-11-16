Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 162,228 Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 162,228 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,844,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:VIV opened at $13.12 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

