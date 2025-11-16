Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,111 Shares of First Bank $FRBA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Bank were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRBA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth $3,601,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $480,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.73 on Friday. First Bank has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRBA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Report on FRBA

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.