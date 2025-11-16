Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $475.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $390.00 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

