Contrasting Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GoHealth has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoHealth and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

This table compares GoHealth and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -26.95% 5.96% 1.54% Kansas City Life Insurance -7.77% -0.31% -0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Kansas City Life Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $798.89 million 0.09 -$2.93 million ($15.86) -0.16 Kansas City Life Insurance $490.79 million 0.61 -$4.97 million ($3.68) -8.47

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

