Cooper Companies’ (COO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.