Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.