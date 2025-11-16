Critical Survey: Lifezone Metals (LZM) vs. Its Peers

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lifezone Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -982.74% -10.79% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 749 1842 3519 170 2.50

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.90%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 -$46.31 million -0.83 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.20 billion $448.48 million -16.49

Lifezone Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.