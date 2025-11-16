CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.0870.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

In other CSX news, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $891,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,286.40. This represents a 31.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,120,702.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 197,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,128,532.89. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 121.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.90 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

