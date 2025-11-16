Cummins (NYSE:CMI) CEO Sells $2,165,677.30 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CMI opened at $461.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

