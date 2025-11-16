Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $12.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 250,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 88,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

