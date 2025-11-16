D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 52,602 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,602 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $166,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

