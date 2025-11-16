Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Daktronics worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 206.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 749,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 1,107,157 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $317,834.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,136.52. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.