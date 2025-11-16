Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) & Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Critical Comparison

Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Daktronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -95.00 Daktronics $749.36 million 1.21 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Electrovaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daktronics.

This table compares Electrovaya and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 1.51% 14.64% 7.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrovaya and Daktronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daktronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Daktronics has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Daktronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daktronics is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Summary

Daktronics beats Electrovaya on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

