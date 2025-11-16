Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.3784.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.81, a PEG ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock worth $303,130,605. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

