Denny’s Corporation $DENN Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 217.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

In related news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,524,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,461,612.40. The trade was a 5.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 433,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Denny’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

