Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

