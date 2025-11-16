Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $526,081,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after buying an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $40,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 196,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

