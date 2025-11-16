Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday.

Ducommun Price Performance

NYSE:DCO opened at $91.18 on Friday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,850.27. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1,993.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 288,496 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,025,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,953,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

