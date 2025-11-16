Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $68.14 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 3,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 634,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.