Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

