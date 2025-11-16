EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SATS

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

In other news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $17,625,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,838.25. This represents a 96.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 in the last 90 days. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in EchoStar by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,640,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $20,898,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Down 3.7%

SATS stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.