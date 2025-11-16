Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.1429.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ECL opened at $258.38 on Friday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.76 and a 200 day moving average of $267.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

