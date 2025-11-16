Ellevest Inc. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

