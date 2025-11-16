Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. William Blair cut Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

