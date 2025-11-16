Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLT. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

