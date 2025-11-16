Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.1667.

Get Enovis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Down 2.9%

ENOV opened at $29.96 on Friday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The company had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 43,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,806.15. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $74,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,157 shares of company stock worth $374,760. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,524,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,945,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,207,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enovis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $83,435,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.