EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,089 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

