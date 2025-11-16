Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,865 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

