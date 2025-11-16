Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,415 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $744,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $24,018,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.5%

PAR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.