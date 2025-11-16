Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,153 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GARP opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.