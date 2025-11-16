Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 172.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

