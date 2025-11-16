Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 103,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 59.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 231,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

