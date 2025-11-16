Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.51 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $95.00 price target on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transcat from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

