Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,933 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

