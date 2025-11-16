Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,303 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

