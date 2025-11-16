Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 1,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 854.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SKM opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

